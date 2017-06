EUGENE, Ore. — Lewiston High graduate Isaiah Harris finished second in the 800 meters at the NCAA Division I track and field championships Friday night at Hayward Field.

Harris, a sophomore at Penn State, finished in a time of 1 minute, 45.4 seconds.

Emmanuel Korir of Texas-El Paso won the race in 1:45.03 despite getting tangled up with teammate Michael Saruni, who fell during the second lap of the two-lap race.

