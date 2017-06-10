An 80-year-old Wells woman was knocked off a motorcycle and suffered head injuries Saturday morning in Rochester, New Hampshire, when the motorcycle she was riding on collided with a deer.

She was flown by Life Flight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she was listed in critical condition Saturday night.

Carol Delisle was a passenger on a 2010 Spyder three-wheel motorcycle operated by Clifford Wescott, 84, also of Wells, according to the Rochester Police Department. The couple were traveling north on Route 11, between Wal-Mart and Tractor Supply, just after 11:30 a.m. when a deer emerged from the side of the road just past Wal-Mart. The deer tried to leap over the motorcycle, but grazed Wescott’s helmet and struck Delisle, who was pulled off the vehicle, police said. Delisle was wearing a helmet, but it dislodged during the crash. The deer fled into the woods and was not found.

Southbound traffic on Route 111 was stopped at the Farmington line by the Farmington Police Department, and northbound traffic was diverted up Little Falls Bridge Road for a short period.

