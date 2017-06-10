NORWELL, Mass. — Biddeford senior Matt Brady led a dominant performance by Maine throwers at the New England Interscholastic Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Norwell High School.

Brady set the meet record in the shot put with a throw of 64-feet, 33/4 inches, leading a Maine sweep of the top three spots. Orono’s Jake Koffman (59-0) and Brewer’s Austin Lufkin (54-7) finished second and third.

Koffman (190-1) and Lufkin were first and second in the discus, while Brewer’s Jacob McCluskey was third.

Brady’s throw broke the meet record of 64-21/4 set by South Portland’s Dan Guiliani in 2015.

“After my discus, I wouldn’t have expected this,” said Brady who placed sixth in the discus. “I was down on myself and upset, but I listened to some music and relaxed, which allowed me to reset. My first throw in the series helped me go for it, because I’ve seen too many good throwers foul out at meets.”

Thornton Academy’s Jason Montano finished fifth in the shot put.

Cheverus freshman Emma Gallant won the 200 meters, finishing in 24.81 seconds.

“I had no expectations that I would run this fast today,” said Gallant, who broke 26 seconds for the first time at the Class A state championships. “Last week, I had my best race of my life. I usually don’t think about seeding or the pressure coming until I arrive at the meet, and today I got in the blocks and thought about getting out and not letting anyone by me.”

In the 800, Mt. Desert Island’s Tia Tardy finished fourth in an all-time Maine best of 2:09.64.

“I was concerned about how much energy I had left, I didn’t feel right going out of my comfort zone, but I realized heading into the second lap that doing so was important, and the result was amazing,” Tardy said.

Thornton Academy’s Samantha Curran finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 39-9.

“Overall this was a good day for me,” Curran said. “Always looking to throw better of course, but I’m happy with this.”

Traip Academy’s Evan Porter was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 38.41.

Mattanawcook’s Cayden Spencer-Thompson finished third in the long jump (23-03/4) and second in the triple jump (47-83/4). His mark in the triple jump was an all-time state best.

Messalonskee’s Tanner Burton finished third in the 110 hurdles (14.81), and Luke Laverdiere of Yarmouth placed sixth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:17.18.

