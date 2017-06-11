Maple-Buttermilk BBQ Chicken

Recipe from Christine Burns Rudalevige. The most affordable way to make this dish using local chicken is to break down a whole local chicken if you have the know-how. (And if not, there are only a zillion online resources to teach you.) A package of bone-in thighs is the next best thing, but for the love of sustainable protein purchasing, don’t waste your money making this recipe from boneless breast meat. If it’s raining, this recipe works in the oven, too.

Serves 3-4

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon crushed hot pepper flakes

6-8 bone-in skin-on chicken pieces

1/4 cup maple syrup

Combine the buttermilk, garlic, olive oil, salt, paprika, cinnamon and hot pepper flakes, if using, in large bowl. Add the chicken and turn to coat completely in the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, but preferably overnight.

Remove the chicken from marinade, composting the marinade. Place on a well-oiled grill over medium-high heat; close the lid and grill, turning occasionally, until a thermometer inserted into thickest part of the thickest piece of chicken reads 160 degrees F, about 35 minutes. Continue to grill the chicken, brushing it with maple syrup and turning it until the skin is glossy and nicely browned, 5-7 more minutes. Remove the chicken from the grill and allow to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Shaved Root Vegetable Slaw and Second Day Hash

Recipe from Christine Burns Rudalevige. Now is the time to hit your local farmer up for root vegetables that have been sitting all winter in their root cellars. Asking for the ugly ones and a discount makes your market dollars go a little farther. This is a “plan-over” recipe in which the bulk of the prep is split across two meals on purpose.

Serves 4 for dinner and 2 for breakfast the next day

3 pounds colorful root vegetables (carrots, parsnips, purple ruby or white turnips, black, red or daikon radishes, to name only a few options)

1/2 cup chopped chives

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

Pinch of sugar

Salt and pepper, to taste

2-3 tablespoons bacon grease or butter

2 eggs

Hot sauce

Give all of the root vegetables a good scrub under cold water. Using either a box grater, the grating blade of a food processor, the julienne blade on a mandolin (my preference for the cleanest cuts), or what would have to be exceptional knife skills, grate or julienne all of the unpeeled root vegetables and mix them together in a large bowl with the chopped chives. Reserve 1/3 of them for tomorrow morning’s breakfast. Toss the remaining 2/3 with the brown rice vinegar, sesame oil, sugar and salt and pepper. Let sit 10 minutes, toss again and serve.

To prepare the hash the next morning, melt the bacon grease or butter in a 10-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the reserved root vegetables and stir to coat them in fat. Once they are coated, spread the vegetables evenly around the pan and let cook undisturbed until they start to crisp up on the underside, about 4 minutes. Use a spatula to scrape up the crispy underside and spread out the vegetables once more. Make 2 wells in the surface of the hash and crack an egg into each 1. Cover and cook until the eggs are done to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Serve warm with hot sauce on the side.

