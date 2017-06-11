An Old Orchard Beach woman who embarked on a rafting adventure Saturday on the Saco River ended up in jail after her inflatable raft was punctured by sharp rocks.

York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said in a statement Sunday night that Kimberly Hayford, 37, and a male companion became stranded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on a rock in the river in Limington after their raft ruptured and deflated.

“With some coaxing and assurances from first responders, the two people were able to gingerly make it back to shore, where rescue personnel saw them,” King said.

A deputy obtained their identification and checked each person for any outstanding arrest warrants, which King said is standard procedure. Another deputy recognized Hayford and after further investigation she was arrested on a warrant charging her with failure to pay a $720 fine on an operating under the influence conviction, King said.

Hayford is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. The area where she became stranded is known locally as the Limington Rapids.

Hayford and her companion were not wearing life jackets.

