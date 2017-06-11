KENNEBUNK — Scientists are looking for an explanation for the deaths of dozens of seabirds in New England.

Wildlife officials say northern gannets that are seriously ill or dead have been washing ashore on local beaches from Massachusetts to Maine.

Kristen Lamb from the Center for Wildlife in York told WGME-TV that the birds shouldn’t be coming close to shore – much less dying on beaches.

She said scientists believe warming ocean temperatures could be creating toxic algae that build up in fish and crustaceans upon which the birds feed.

Lamb said the Center for Wildlife has sent the remains of one of the birds away for examination and hopes to get some answers.

