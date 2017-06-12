Gov. Paul LePage has authorized all flags in the town of Falmouth to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday in honor of Senior Chief Petty Officer Kyle Milliken, a Navy SEAL who was killed last month while serving in Somalia.

The town of Falmouth said in a statement Monday said that Milliken will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Town officials confirmed the 38-year-old Milliken, a Falmouth native, will be buried Tuesday.

The Department of Defense reported that Milliken was killed in a predawn military operation on May 5 against the terrorist group al-Shabab, an affiliate of al-Qaida. He died while supporting Somali National Army soldiers in a remote area about 40 miles west of Mogadishu.

The Pentagon confirmed that two other Navy SEALS were wounded in the operation. Milliken became the first American service member killed in action in Somalia since the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, in which 18 U.S. servicemen were killed, including two from Maine. The battle was recounted in the book and film “Black Hawk Down.”

Milliken grew up in Falmouth and graduated in 1998 from Cheverus High School in Portland. He joined the Navy in 2002 and was living in Virginia Beach, Virginia, at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, two children, a brother and his parents.

Milliken was a highly decorated veteran with numerous awards, 10 deployments, and the Silver Star Medal, which was awarded posthumously for his heroic actions in combat. Milliken was a Navy special warfare operator and chief petty officer.

