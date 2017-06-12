CRANBERRY ISLES — With graduation season nearly over, a small island town off the coast of Maine still managed to get in on the fun, having enough students to hold its first graduation ceremony in nearly two decades.

Parents and teachers in Cranberry Isles celebrated the graduation of three students from the Bryan School – which educates only 11 students. The principal tells WCSH-TV it’s the school’s first graduation ceremony in nearly 20 years.

According to the most recent U.S. Census, Cranberry Isles’ population is 141 people.

