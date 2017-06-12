Limestone Police Chief Stacey J. Mahan captured dramatic video last week of a propane tank explosion. The video shows for a few seconds crews working on the fire last Thursday, then an explosion that threw the chief and others to the ground. The video shows Mahan running to help a firefighter who was closer to the explosion. After the incident, Mahan posted on Facebook: “I commend those that want to, “put the wet stuff on the red stuff” and lay their lives on the line each and every time they head out. This incident is a prime example of how things can change in an instant.”

