Limestone Police Chief Stacey J. Mahan captured dramatic video last week of a propane tank explosion. The video shows for a few seconds crews working on the fire last Thursday, then an explosion that threw the chief and others to the ground. The video shows Mahan running to help a firefighter who was closer to the explosion. After the incident, Mahan posted on Facebook: “I commend those that want to, “put the wet stuff on the red stuff” and lay their lives on the line each and every time they head out. This incident is a prime example of how things can change in an instant.”
Police officer’s video captures Limestone propane tank explosion
Limestone Police Chief Stacey J. Mahan's dramatic clip has appeared on 'Good Morning America.'
