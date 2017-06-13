Richard Rosen, Maine’s finance commissioner, has resigned, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

Gov. Paul LePage has appointed David R. Lavway, deputy commissioner of operations at the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, to serve as acting commissioner, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

“I thank Richard Rosen for his many years of service to the State of Maine,” said LePage in the statement. “He has been a dedicated public servant to the people of Maine, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

This story will be updated.

