AUGUSTA – After a lengthy debate in the Maine House Tuesday, lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to restore the tip credit to the state’s minimum wage law. The 110-37 vote essentially repealed part of a ballot question voters approved in November that increased Maine’s minimum wage and eliminated the tip credit.

The tip credit is a mechanism allowing tipped workers to be paid at a lower rate than other hourly workers.

The November referendum boosted the state’s minimum wage from $7.50 an hour to $9 an hour this year and $12 an hour by 2020. It also removed the tip credit rule, which allowed employers to pay tipped workers only half of the minimum hourly wage. Restaurant owners and workers turned out in large numbers during public hearings to preserve the tip credit, saying the voter-approved minimum wage increase would drive up labor costs for restaurant owners while eroding tips for servers.

Tuesday’s House vote follows approval of the repeal in the Senate last week, where the bill will go for another vote, before being sent to Gov. Paul LePage, who has indicated he will likely sign the repeal into law.

Rep. Beth O’Connor, R-Berwick, a waitress by profession, said the voter-approved law was already hurting servers and restaurants “from Kittery to Caribou.” O’Connor said waiters and waitresses did not support the change because customers tip less when they know servers are being paid more. Other lawmakers who sit on the Legislature’s Labor Commerce Research and Economic Development Committee, which oversees labor issues, spoke of more than 12 hours of public testimony on the bill earlier this year when hundreds came to testify both for and against the repeal.

“Although some may say it’s anecdotal fear or unfounded theoretically sky-is-falling stories, I choose to believe those who are telling us that this new law, as we speak, is hurting their families,” said Rep. Joel Stetkis, R-Canaan. Stekis urged lawmakers to support the change in large enough numbers that the bill could be placed into law quickly as an emergency measure so servers wouldn’t miss out on the busy summer tourism season.

While the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds support for the repeal to make it an emergency bill and effective immediately, it faces at least one other vote in that body and those opposing it could change their minds, otherwise the bill would not become law until 90 days after Legislature adjourns, or some time in October.

Opponents to the change said Tuesday the Legislature was overturning a clear vote of the people in favor of a special interest, the restaurant industry. Rep. Kent Ackley, an independent from Monmouth, said at least seven other states had eliminated their tip credits or never had one in law and their servers were doing fine. He said overturning the voters on the measure was, “simply rewarding those who have the resources to repeat their stories and anecdotes as long and as loud as they possibly can.”

Scott Thistle can be contacted at 791-6330 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: thisdog

