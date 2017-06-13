It’s election day in Maine, and polls are opening across the state to give registered voters a say on local school budgets and on a $50 million state technology bond.

Some communities also are having special municipal elections, such as a vote on a proposed new police headquarters in Wells and a new school in Brunswick.

If the state bond proposal is approved, $45 million would be distributed in competitive matching grants to support infrastructure, equipment and technology upgrades for public and private entities involved in certain technology sectors. Grants would be aimed at the biotechnology, aquaculture and marine technology, composite materials, environmental technology, forestry and agriculture, information technology and precision manufacturing sectors.

The remaining $5 million in the bond would be used to recapitalize the Maine Venture Fund, administered by the Finance Authority of Maine. The fund invests in small businesses that show the potential for growth and public benefit.

The bond is projected to potentially cost taxpayers $63.7 million after interest is included over its 10-year repayment schedule.

Maine voters typically support bond referendums and there has been no organized public opposition to the current proposal.

School districts are seeking voter approval of budgets for the fiscal year that begins in July.

Most proposed budgets are coming with spending increases and tax increases, although there is still a chance that communities could see an unexpected boost in revenue from the state depending on the outcome later this month of budget battles in the state Legislature.

Here are voting details for communities in the Greater Portland area:

Arundel – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arundel Fire Station

Arrowsic – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Arrowsic Town Hall

Bath – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bath Middle School, Phippsburg Town Hall and Woolwich Central School.

Biddeford – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Tiger Gym at Biddeford High School.

Brunswick – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Brunswick Junior High School

Buxton – 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Hall

Cape Elizabeth – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the high school gym

Cumberland – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Hall

Durham – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Durham Community School

Falmouth – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Falmouth High School

Freeport – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Freeport High School Gymnasium

Gorham – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ward 1 residents vote at either Gorham Middle School or Little Falls Activity Center. Ward 2 residents vote at the Municipal Center

Gray – 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Newbegin Community Center

Hollis – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hollis Fire Station

Kennebunk – 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the town hall auditorium

Kennebunkport – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Village Fire Station on North Street

New Gloucester – 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the New Gloucester fire station

North Yarmouth – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial School

Old Orchard Beach – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Old Orchard Beach High School

Phippsburg – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Phippsburg Town Hall

Portland – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the city’s 12 regular polling places except District 1-3 (Peaks Island), where the temporary voting place is St. Christopher’s Church, 15 Central Ave. (to find your polling place go to www.portlandmaine.gov).

Pownal – 8 am. to 8 p.m. at Mallett Hall

Raymond – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Jordan Small Middle School

Saco – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Center

Sanford – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ward 1 residents vote at the Nasson Community Center on Main Street, Ward 2 residents vote at St. Ignatius Parish Hall on Riverside Avenue and Ward 3 residents vote at Curtis Lake Church on Westview Drive.

Scarborough – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Hall

South Portland – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the South Portland Community Center

Standish – 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Standish Municipal Center

Wells – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Wells Junior High School gymnasium

Westbrook – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wards 1 and 4 residents vote at the Westbrook Community Center. Wards 2 and 3 residents vote at the Westbrook Armory. Ward 5 residents vote at Prides Corner Congregational Church.

Windham – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. it the auxiliary gym in Windham High School

Woolwich – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Woolwich Central School

Yarmouth – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the AMVETS Hall on North Road

