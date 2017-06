HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says there’s been an officer-involved shooting at a state liquor store in Hampton.

He says the shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the store on the southbound side of Interstate 95.

MacDonald said his office and state police are investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.

