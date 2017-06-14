Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling unveiled a plan Wednesday to provide property tax relief or rent relief to nearly 900 low-income seniors in Portland.

The Portland Senior Tax Equity Program, or P-STEP, would provide tax rebates to residents aged 62 and older, who already qualify for the State of Maine Property Tax Fairness Program, which provides similar rebates at the state level, according to information released by the mayor’s office. P-STEP would apply to property owners and renters and would provide a dollar-for-dollar match of the state benefit.

To qualify, the maximum adjusted gross income of the household would be between $33,333 to $53,000, depending on the size of the household. And property taxes paid must be more than 6 percent of the household income, while rents must exceed 40 percent of household income.

Individual homeowners or renters could receive up to $900, but the mayor’s office estimates that the average benefit to Portland seniors would be $304 — $197 per renter and $324 per homeowner.

If 90 percent of the 889 seniors who received the state benefit in 2015 apply for and receive the city benefit, the mayor’s office estimates that the program would cost about $250,000 a year. The proposal does not indicate how it would be paid for — that task would be left to the city manager.

If enacted, P-STEP would take effect in 2019 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2018.

In citing the need for the program, the mayor’s office highlighted the fact that since fiscal 2013, property taxes have increased 15 percent, or $680 for a home assessed at $240,000, while rents have climbed between 20 percent to 40 percent between 2010 and 2015. Meanwhile, Social Security benefits have only risen 5.3 percent since fiscal 2013.

Similar local tax relief programs exist in South Portland, Scarborough, Cumberland, Kennebunkport, Berwick, Harpswell, Kittery and York, according to the mayor’s office.

The proposal would have to be approved by the City Council, which is expected to refer the proposal to its Finance Committee on Monday for further review. Establishing a targeted tax relief program was a common goal established this year by both Strimling and the council.

This story will be updated.

