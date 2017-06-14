The victims in Wednesday’s shootings:

• Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., House Majority Whip and third in leadership. Elected in 2008, he represents a district in Louisiana that includes New Orleans suburbs and the southwest part of the state.

• Matt Mika, former aide to Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., who said Mika is a graduate of Adrian College and a former baseball player who worked as a volunteer at Wednesday’s practice to help the congressional team get ready for the game. His family released a statement saying paramedics told them Mika was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. Mika is director of government relations for Tyson Foods’ Washington, D.C., office and has worked for the company for more than six years.

• Zachary Barth, legislative aide for Republican Rep. Roger Williams of Texas. Williams says Barth is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.

• Special Agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner, members of the U.S. Capitol Police whose actions Speaker Paul Ryan credited with saving lives.

