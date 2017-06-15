A wind turbine that has towered over downtown Saco since 2008 is being taken down.
WCSH TV reports that the company that erected it, Entegrity Wind Systems, told the city that the turbine would produce enough energy to cover Saco’s $200,000 investment in 10 years. But the company went bankrupt a year after the city erected the turbine and it never produced the energy that was promised.
The turbine has been idle for a year and is considered a safety concern.
The city is accepting proposals from anyone who wants to salvage the turbine for parts or scrap.