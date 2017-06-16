Goals are likely to come at a high rate when Scarborough and Brunswick meet Saturday in a Class A boys’ lacrosse state final rematch.

“Both of our teams love transition and the aspect of the sport that is (like) fast-break basketball,” said Brunswick Coach Don Glover. “I would think we’re very similar teams and have similar approaches.”

STATE FINALS All games on Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland CLASS A: Brunswick (15-0) vs. Scarborough (12-2), 6 p.m. CLASS B: Cape Elizabeth (13-1) vs. Yarmouth (9-6), 12:30 p.m. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Scarborough beat a youthful Brunswick team in last year’s title game, 18-10. This time, the Dragons have 13 seniors with title-game experience.

“Oh yeah, Brunswick is for real,” said Scarborough Coach Joe Hezlep.

The Class A game (scheduled for 6 p.m.) caps a four-game slate at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium. Scarborough is 12-2. Brunswick, playing in its fourth straight state final, is 15-0.

The Class B boys’ contest at 12:30 p.m. pits heavily favored Cape Elizabeth (13-1) against Yarmouth (9-6).

If that game turns into an up-and-down affair, that’s bad news for Yarmouth (9-6). Cape Elizabeth won the regular-season games 17-0 at Yarmouth and 16-4 at home.

CLASS A

The faceoff battle between Scarborough sophomore Nick Quartararo and Brunswick senior Christian Jensen will be a key subplot. In a 20-16 win against Thornton Academy in the South final, Quartararo dominated, while Jensen won eight of 22 faceoffs in the North final against Lewiston, which the Dragons won 14-8.

“Nick’s only a sophomore. It will be the biggest game he’s played in, but he’s up to the task,” Hezlep said.

Both teams have long-pole players who can turn a ground ball into a fast break. For Scarborough, that’s usually Reece Lagerquist and Eric Murray. Brunswick’s Christian Glover is an offensive force with the long pole, with 38 goals and 26 assists.

Scarborough’s leading scorer, Sam Neugebauer (58 goals, 12 assists), has been held in check in the playoffs by Gorham and Thornton – leaving openings for Marco Manfra (33 goals, 23 assists) to score 13 playoff goals, including nine against Thornton. Marc Guerette (43 goals, 18 assists) and Cam Thibault (24 goals, 13 assists) are also threats.

For Brunswick, sophomore attack Aiden Glover has 62 goals and 37 assists. Max Gramins (41 goals, 18 assists) and Josh Dorr (38 goals, 11 assists) are also experienced and dangerous scorers.

If the game stays close, it could come down to which goalie – Scarborough senior Dominic Joy and Brunswick sophomore Connor Pendergast – can make a momentum-switching save.

CLASS B

On paper, this game is a mismatch. Take out three close games against Falmouth (two wins), and Cape has outscored opponents by an average of 13.9 goals.

“We’re going to beat them,” said Yarmouth Coach David Pearl. “There’s nothing like an upset. I truly believe our guys think we can beat Cape. We’ve got a plan, we just need to execute it.”

Yarmouth has good scorers in Remi LeBlanc (32 goals) and Bill Jacobs (23 goals, 20 assists) but does not have Cape’s firepower. The Capers’ defense, led by Ben Ekedahl (69 ground balls, 40 caused turnovers) and goalie Sam Price (.700 save percentage, 80 percent successful on clears) has shown it can shut down top scorers and also create turnovers and start transition offense.

That means more opportunities for attackmen Owen Thoreck (43 goals, 22 assists) and Tate Perkins (33 goals, 18 assists) and midfielders Finn Raymond (31 goals, 17 assists) and Connor Thoreck (25 goals, 12 assists).

Cape’s Cole Spencer is winning 70 percent of his faceoffs.

“We have beaten them twice, but it’s the state championship, anything can happen,” said Ekedahl. “We’ve just got to be ready. We’ll see what happens, but we’re hoping for a big win.”

Cape beat Yarmouth in three straight finals from 2013 to 2015.

This will be the Capers’ 15th state championship game appearance in the 20 years of MPA-sanctioned playoffs. Cape is 10-4 in title games.

Yarmouth is in its fifth straight title game and eighth in 10 seasons, with championships in 2008 and 2009.

Steve Craig can be reached at 791-6413 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: SteveCCraig

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.