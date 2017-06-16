SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter has brought approximately 18 tons of seized cocaine to San Diego.

The drugs brought ashore Thursday from the cutter Waesche were seized in international waters from late March through early June off the coast of Central and South America by crews of the cutters Waesche, Hamilton, Mohawk, Dependable, Valiant, Active, Campbell and Confidence.

The Coast Guard says it has been focusing personnel and resources on known drug transit zones in the Pacific during the last two years.

Transnational organized crime groups are vying for control of trafficking routes and power in numerous Latin American countries, the Coast Guard says.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.