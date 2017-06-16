ERIN, Wis. — Hideki Matsuyama had quite a day at Erin Hills. Chez Reavie, too.

Matsuyama and Reavie each shot a 7-under 65 in the second round of the U.S. Open. Matsuyama moved into a tie for eighth at 5 under, and Reavie was 4 under in a tie for 13th.

Paul Casey gives up thumbs on the ninth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday in Erin, Wisconsin. Casey is tied with three others for the lead at 7-under. Associated Press/Chris Carlson Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

After Matsuyama and Reavie, the next best round of the day was Bill Haas’ 68.

Paul Casey, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka are tied for the lead at 7 under.

Matsuyama birdied six of his first eight holes. Reavie had five birdies in a six-hole stretch beginning on No. 11.

This story will be updated.

