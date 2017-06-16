AKRON, Ohio — Eric Haase hit a tie-breaking home run and Tyler Krieger followed with an inside-the-park homer in the eighth inning as the Akron RubberDucks beat the Portland Sea Dogs 5-3 in an Eastern League game Friday night.
Portland (29-33) tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the eighth on an RBI single by Mike Olt.
The Sea Dogs took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Jeremy Barfield. They made it to 2-0 in the second when Olt scored on an error.
Krieger got Akron (31-31) within a run with a fielder’s choice grounder in the fourth. The RubberDucks took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Luigi Rodriguez hit a two-run homer.