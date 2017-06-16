AUGUSTA — Gov. Paul LePage met with the Maine Legislature’s top leaders Friday morning trying to break an impasse on the state’s next two-year budget, which needs to be enacted by the end of the month to forestall a shutdown of state government.

Lawmakers are at a partisan impasse over a spending package that will be in the vicinity of $7 billion.

While LePage’s staff has been working behind the scenes with lawmakers, the governor himself has remained largely absent from negotiations until now.

House Minority Leader Ken Fredette, R-Newport, told reporters on Thursday that the only way forward for a budget was with LePage’s support, but Democrats are wary that LePage’s demands may be more than they or their constituents can accept.

The Republican majority in the Senate and the Democratic majority in the House have moved to within $25 million of an agreement, but the House Republican minority and LePage are holding out for income tax reductions and education spending reforms. They say those steps are needed to keep the economy healthy and to streamline Maine’s public school system, which has seen declining student enrollment but increasing costs.

The state isn’t facing a revenue shortfall as it has in previous years, and agreement on a budget has been held up largely over a voter-enacted law that tacked a 3 percent tax surcharge on household income over $200,000. The new surcharge is meant to raise revenues to ensure that the state pays 55 percent of the costs of public schools. That funding level was mandated by voters in 2001, but it has never been reached by the Legislature.

It was not immediately clear if LePage and legislative leaders, including Fredette, House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport; Senate President Mike Thibodeau, R-Winterport, and Senate Minority Leader Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, made any headway, or if any new offers were made.

But LePage’s budget proposal expands some sales taxes in order to offset income tax cuts. His plan includes a reduction in the underlying tax rate for high-income earners, effectively offsetting the 3 percent surcharge.

If the Legislature hopes to pass a budget that doesn’t include key provisions sought by LePage, then it needs to cobble together a two-thirds majority coalition of Republicans and Democrats that could override a veto. But time is running out, as a budget bill would have to be submitted to LePage by Tuesday in order to allow the 10 days required for him to act on it before June 30, when the current budget expires at the end of the fiscal year.

Like most states, Maine’s constitution requires the Legislature enact a balanced budget or government shuts down. Not all government services would end under a shutdown. Some essential services, like the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Corrections, would continue operating at least in limited fashion.

But a host of other government programs or services would likely be closed, including the Department of Motor Vehicles and agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services that provide support to low-income Mainers and the elderly. Also subject to shutdown or minimal staffing would be Maine’s state parks, which could have an adverse impact on the state’s summer tourism season. A shutdown would leave thousands of state workers without a job or a paycheck.

The Legislature was set to reconvene Friday to continue its other work on other bills, and a special six-member budget conference committee was expected to continue its negotiations in an effort to narrow the divide and build support for a budget that would get two-thirds support.

This report will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.