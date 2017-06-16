Click on the pie chart to view filtered injury reports from each category:

Chart: Christian MilNeil | @c_milneil

In 2015, the U.S. Department of Labor issued new rules requiring employers to report severe workplace injuries and fatalities. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration defines a severe injury as a work-related hospitalization, amputation, or loss of an eye. The requirement was established to identify employers and industries where workers are most at risk and work to eliminate those risks.

During the 2015-2016 reporting period, OSHA registered 136 severe injury reports and 6 workplace fatalities in Maine.

In addition to dozens of lost fingers, there were also 5 injuries resulting from slips and falls on ice, 3 fork truck mishaps and one wakeboarding accident at a summer camp.

Browse the accident reports:

Reset search results

Incident date Sector Fatal Hospitalized Amputation Fingers Falls Allergies Burns Employer Town Narrative Incident date Sector Fatal Hospitalized Amputation Fingers Falls Allergies Burns Employer Town Narrative

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.