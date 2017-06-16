TOKYO – Seven crew members are reportedly missing and one injured after a Navy destroyer collided early Saturday morning with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, the Japanese coast guard reported.

Footage from the Japanese TV network NHK showed heavy damage to the middle right side of the Navy ship and a person in a stretcher being lifted to a helicopter.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) is shown pulling into a dry dock in Yokosuka, Japan, on June 15, 2016. The U.S. military says the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan and there have been injuries. Patrick Dionne/U.S. Navy via Associated Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The U.S. 7th Fleet said on its Facebook page that it is working with the Japanese Coast Guard to conduct a medical evacuation for a sailor. The fleet said the number of injuries is still being determined.

The American ship, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald, was built at Bath Iron Works in Maine and commissioned in 1995.

The Japanese Coast Guard said it received an emergency call from a Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal around 2:20 a.m. that it had collided with the USS Fitzgerald southwest of Yokusuka, Japan.

Coast Guard spokesman Yuichi Sugino said coast guard patrol ships and aircraft were headed to the scene but said that no further details were immediately available.

The Philippine ship is 29,060 tons and is 730 feet long, the coast guard said.

The Fitzgerald is 505 feet long.

The Navy said that the Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, a city south of Tokyo that is home to a major U.S. Naval base. A U.S. defense official said there is flooding in three compartments of the Fitzgerald.

The 7th Fleet said the ship experienced flooding in some areas and it is heading back to Yokosuka. The fleet said the Fitzgerald has limited propulsion, and the ship suffered damage on the starboard side below the water line.

The fleet said the USS Dewey, medical assistance and two Navy tugs were being dispatched as quickly as possible and that Naval aircraft were being readied to help.

The Pacific Fleet said the extent of injuries and damage to the Fitzgerald are being determined, and the incident is under investigation.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.