HIGH SCHOOLS

South Portland’s Smith wins racewalk at nationals

Steven Smith of South Portland won the 3,000-meter racewalk Friday at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals high school track and field championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Smith, this year’s Class A state champion in the 1,600 racewalk, finished in 13 minutes, 49.09 seconds, more than a minute ahead of runner-up Brian Baccaglini of West Nyack, New York.

– Staff and news service report

