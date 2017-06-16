TAUNTON, Mass. – A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

A juvenile court judge found that Michelle Carter caused the death of Conrad Roy III. Carter cried as the judge explained his reasoning Friday.

Michelle Carter looks on after closing arguments were made during her trial in Bristol Juvenile Court in Taunton, Mass. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. The Boston Globe via Associated Press, Pool

Carter was 17 when she sent Roy dozens of messages urging him to take his own life. Eighteen-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his truck in Fairhaven in July 2014.

Prosecutors say Carter also told Roy to “get back in” when he got out of his truck.

Carter’s lawyer argued Roy had a history of depression and suicide attempts and was determined to end his own life.

Her sentence could range from probation to 20 years in prison.

