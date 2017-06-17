Josh Dorr bounced in the winning goal in overtime Saturday night to give Brunswick High the Class A boys’ lacrosse state championship with an 18-17 victory over Scarborough at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Dorr raced down the slot, took a feed from Aiden Glover and delivered a hard shot that Scarborough goalie Dominic Joy appeared to get a piece of, deflecting it up and off the crossbar before it fell across the line.

Brunswick's Andrew Eno (13), celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Scarborough in the Class A boys' lacrosse state championship game Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium. Brunswick won in overtime, 18-17.

Brunswick (16-0) was the runner-up the previous three years and lost 18-10 to Scarborough (12-3) in the 2016 final. It’s the Dragons first state championship since 2007.

There were eight ties and four lead changes. Scarborough rallied from a three-goal deficit in the fourth quarter to take the lead with 1:46 to play on Sam Neugebauer’s sixth goal, only to have Dorr tie it again with 10.3 seconds left.

It was the final game for Scarborough Coach Joe Hezlep, 35, who in 10 seasons directed the Red Storm to six state titles (2008, 2010-13 and 2016). Hezlep told his team he was retiring after the final regular-season game. A former president of the Maine Youth Lacrosse Association, Hezlep is the director of operations for a growing Portland real estate company. He plans to continue to coach lacrosse at the club level and be an assistant football coach.

“It’s just time. I started coaching when I was 18,” Hezlep said before the game.

Scarborough led 10-8 after a fast-paced first half, getting three goals apiece from Marco Manfra and Neugebauer.

Brunswick faceoff specialist Christian Jensen won 8 of 9 faceoffs in the first quarter and 15 of 20 in the half.

The Dragons dominated the third quarter, scoring all five goals and making all the hustle plays. Glover and Dorr each scored twice and Max Gramins had one goal as the Dragons found open shooting space.

