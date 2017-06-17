A motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 northbound near mile marker 38 closed down a section of the road for nearly two hours Saturday.

The crash near the Bowdoin-Richmond town line shut down both lanes of the northbound stretch of the interstate shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday. A Maine State Police dispatcher confirmed the accident but did not have any additional details about how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.

Motorists were advised to take Exit 37 just south of the crash or Exit 31 in Topsham to avoid major delays.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.