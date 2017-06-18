AUGUSTA — The City Council and City Manager William Bridgeo have agreed to renew his contract for three years, keeping him in the city’s top job into 2020.

Bridgeo, 67, started work in April 1998.

“I really have to say, serving as city manager of Augusta for the last 19 years has been the highest honor of my career, of my life,” Bridgeo told councilors recently after their vote to sign a three-year contract extension with him.

Bridgeo’s current salary is $119,875 a year, and the renewed contract states that he’ll be awarded the same percentage raises, each year of the contract, the city council awards to nonunion department heads, which he said is typically around a 2 percent raise.

Councilors voted to renew his contract unanimously Thursday.

