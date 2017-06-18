SOUTH PORTLAND — Nate Ingalls had three hits, including a triple and drove in three runs to lift Yankee Ford (2-1) to a 9-2 win over Zone 3 United (0-3) in the second game of a Zone 3 American Legion baseball doubleheader on Sunday.

Yankee Ford won the first game 12-0 in five innings.

Nolan Brown added a triple and a single for Yankee Ford.

Starter Michael Doherty threw four scoreless innings, allowing eight hits to pick up his first Legion victory.

Zack Mann and Chris Romano each had a pair of hits for United.

Logan Drouin struck out 10 batters in Game 1.

Ben Conti had two hits, including a triple and two RBI for Yankee Ford.

Drouin added two hits.

John Villanueva had two hits for United.

JUNIOR LEGION

YANKEE FORD 6, AUBURN 1: Carson Sullivan pitched a one-hitter to lead Yankee Ford (1-0) to a win over Auburn in Cape Elizabeth.

Sullivan, Cooper Hoffman, Ryan Oberholtzer, Zach Fitts each had a hit for Yankee Ford, which broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth and added three runs in the fifth.

Noah Hill had the lone hit for Auburn.

TWILIGHT LEAGUE

ON TARGET 7, AERO HEATING AND VENTILATING 2: Matt Toth lined a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth and On Target (3-2) scored five times to break up a 2-2 game and beat Aero Heating and Ventilating in Cumberland.

Starter Phil Levangie allowed two runs on four hits, while striking out seven to earn the win.

Levangie, Toth, Sam Warren and Kyle Reichart each had two hits.

NECBL

WINNIPESAUKEE 7, SANFORD 6: Greg Ludwig doubled to score Sean Mazzio with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth as the Muskrats (4-5) beat the Mainers (2-8) at Robbie Mills Park in Laconia, New Hampshire.

Winnipesaukee jumped out to a lead 5-0 lead but Sanford answered with a single run in the top of the fourth and took a 6-5 lead in the fifth. Carmine Pagano led off with a solo home run then the Mainers scored four unearned runs.

Bryan Sturges went 3 for 5 for Sanford. Pagno, Ryan Hogan and Connor Aube each had a pair of hits.

Winnipesaukee had five doubles in the game, including two by Mazzio.

