DENVER — Nolan Arenado completed a cycle with a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies stunned the San Francisco Giants by rallying for a 7-5 victory Sunday.
Arenado hit the first pitch he saw from All-Star closer Mark Melancon (1-2) into the left-field seats to finish a four-game sweep. The slugger was mobbed at home plate by teammates, with a frenzied sellout crowd chanting “MVP! MVP!”
With the best record in the National League, the surprising Rockies have won five straight overall and nine in a row against the Giants.
Last-place San Francisco has dropped six consecutive games and nine of 11.
METS 5, NATIONALS 1: Jacob deGrom hit his first major league home run and held a bruising Washington lineup to three singles for eight dominant innings, giving New York a win at home that prevented a four-game sweep.
BREWERS 2, PADRES 1: Jimmy Nelson struck out 10 in his first career complete game and Milwaukee got home runs from Hernan Perez and Manny Pina to win at home.
DODGERS 8, REDS 7: Logan Forsythe and Justin Turner homered, Kenta Maeda pitched five strong innings and drove in two runs, and Kike Hernandez made a spectacular game-saving catch as Los Angeles held on to win in Cincinnati.
BRAVES 5, MARLINS 4: Brandon Phillips’ single drove in Johan Camargo from third base in the ninth inning to give host Atlanta a win over Miami.
CUBS 7, PIRATES 1: John Lackey and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Anthony Rizzo homered among his three hits to lead Chicago to a win in Pittsburgh.
DIAMONDBACKS 5, PHILLIES 4: Rey Fuentes hit his first major league home run in the 10th inning, lifting Arizona to a win in Philadelphia.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
RAYS 9, TIGERS 1: Logan Morrison homered twice and Steven Souza Jr. hit his first career grand slam as Tampa Bay won in Detroit to split a four-game series.
ATHLETICS 4, YANKEES 3: Khris Davis hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the third inning, rookie Jharel Cotton got his first victory since May 4, and host Oakland completed a four-game sweep of slumping New York.
INDIANS 5, TWINS 2: Edwin Encarnacion homered twice, Trevor Bauer pitched seven strong innings and Jose Ramirez had his sixth straight multihit game as Cleveland completed a four-game sweep of the Twins in Minneapolis.
BLUE JAYS 7, WHITE SOX 3: Kendrys Morales and Russell Martin homered to help Toronto win at home.
MARINERS 7, RANGERS 3: Kyle Seager drove in three runs with three doubles, Christian Bergman pitched effectively into the sixth inning and Seattle won in Arlington, Texas.
ROYALS 7, ANGELS 3: Jason Vargas earned his 10th win, most in the majors, and Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer as Kansas City beat Los Angeles in Anaheim, California.
INTERLEAGUE
ORIOLES 8, CARDINALS 5: Ubaldo Jimenez was stellar in his first start since May 22, Mark Trumbo homered for the second consecutive day and host Baltimore beat St. Louis.