Belfast painter Linden Frederick will talk about his new book, “Night Stories: Fifteen Paintings, Fifteen American Writers,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland.

Maine writers Richard Russo and Lily King will join him. They are among the 15 writers who contributed short stories or screenplays to the book, based on the “Night Stories” paintings by Frederick. He created 15 paintings of scenes at dusk — the time that screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan describes as “the magic hour” — and asked writers to complete the narrative by writing stories to accompany them.

An exhibition of the paintings from “Night Stories” will open at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art in Rockland on Aug. 18. It is on view at Forum Gallery in New York through June 30. The book “Night Stories” will be released nationally in the fall. Before then, it will be available at the two exhibitions, and at Print beginning with this event.

Russo, who is friends with Frederick, helped line up the authors. In addition to Russo and King, writers who contributed to the project include Luanne Rice, Lois Lowry, Andre Dubus III, Elizabeth Strout, Ann Patchett, Anthony Doerr, Tess Gerritsen, Ted Tally, Dennis Lehane, Joshua Ferris, Daniel Woodrell, Louise Erdrich and Kasdan.

