Southern Maine Health Care

Elise Julie Munroe, born May 7 to Jacob Munroe and Jenna Nobert Sanford. Grandparents are Jeff Nobert of Buxton, Julie Nobert of Waterboro, and Dennis and Cindy Munroe of North Berwick.

Roux Daniel James Slowik, born May 8 to Joseph Jr. and Ashleigh (Boyce) Slowik of Sanford. Grandparents are James Sadler of Sanford, Penny Dennett of Arundel, Joseph Slowik Sr. of Kennebunkport, and Margaret Mariello of Estero, Florida.

Greyson Xavier Taute, born May 10 to Hayden-Marie Taute of Old Orchard Beach. Grandparents are Tracy Piantoni of Saco and Mathew Piantoni of Lyman.

Celene Velda Marie Lafleur, born May 26 to Joshua and Tracy (Welch) Lafleur of Sanford. Grandparents are Daniel and Lori Welch Sr. of Sanford; Irene and Jeff Lansing of Westfield, Massachusetts; and James Lafleur of Fall River, Massachusetts.

Makenzie Skye Worster, born May 27 to Tiffany Worster of West Newfield. Grandparents are Wade and Tricia Worster of West Newfield.

Beau Brayland Grant, born June 2 to Justin and Erika (Bouffard) Grant of Kennebunkport. Grandparents are Eric and Deb Bouffard of Georgia, Vermont, and Mark and Lori Grant of Randolph, Vermont.

