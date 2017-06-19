ERIE, Pa. — Rafael Devers had a triple and a home run and Nick Longhi had a double and a home run in the Portland Sea Dogs’ 12-6 win over the Erie SeaWolves in an Eastern League game Monday night.

Devers hit an RBI triple to cap a six-run second inning for the Sea Dogs (30-35). Jake Romanski and Danny Mars each had an RBI double in the inning.

Longhi hit a solo home run in the sixth inning and Devers hit a solo shot in the eighth.

Mars finished with three hits, while Jeremy Barfield, Henry Urrutia and Nick Tobias each had two hits.

Teddy Stankiewicz pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits before a rain delay brought an end to his night. After the delay, Jake Drehoff allowed two runs on two hits while striking out seven in 4 1/3 to earn the win. Jake Cosart pitched two scoreless innings.

Artie Lewicki took the loss for Erie (33-36), allowing six runs in three innings.

