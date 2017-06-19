KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was out of the starting lineup for Monday’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals after getting hit by a pitch in Houston that caused him to spit up blood.

Pedroia was hit in the left ribcage by a 92 mph fastball from James Hoyt in the seventh inning Sunday. He played two more innings in the field before leaving the game and getting X-rays that came back negative.

He had an MRI exam Monday that confirmed he did not fracture any ribs.

Red Sox Manager John Farrell said Pedroia is day to day, but it’s unlikely he will play before the series finale Wednesday.

ORIOLES: Shortstop J.J. Hardy was placed on the 10-day disabled because of a broken bone in his right wrist, an injury that will keep him sidelined four to six weeks.

Hardy was injured Sunday when he was hit by a pitch from Lance Lynn in the fourth inning of Baltimore’s 8-5 win over St. Louis. Surgery will not be required.

INDIANS: Cleveland placed outfielder Michael Brantley on the 10-day disabled list because of a sprained right ankle.

Brantley injured the ankle earlier this month and aggravated it last week. Upon returning from the paternity list Monday, he was moved to the DL.

TWINS: Minnesota sent pitcher Phil Hughes on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester as he recovers from a right shoulder injury.

Hughes was placed on the disabled list a month ago because of biceps inflammation and tightness in his shoulder.

YANKEES: Top prospect Gleyber Torres has a torn ligament in his non-throwing elbow and will have Tommy John surgery that is expected to sideline him until spring training.

A 20-year-old infielder who was promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in May, Torres was injured Saturday on a head-first slide into home plate.

REDS: Cincinnati placed Bronson Arroyo on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right shoulder, one day after the 40-year-old right-hander said his career might be over.

Cincinnati also put shortstop Zack Cozart on the 10-day DL because of a strained right quadriceps.

GIANTS: Reliever Hunter Strickland began serving a six-game suspension for brawling with Bryce Harper after his appeal was denied by Major League Baseball.

The penalty stemmed from a benches-clearing incident on May 29.

A RECORD $203 million was spent on international amateur free agents in the just-ended signing period, nearly $50 million more than the previous high and a figure that will plummet when a hard cap on spending starts July 2.

