Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications, he said in a statement released Monday.

“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” Woods said in a statement provided to The Associated Press.

“I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.”

Woods was charged with driving under the influence after police in Jupiter, Florida, found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz about 2 a.m. May 29. Breath tests showed no presence of alcohol, but Woods told officers he had a reaction to several prescription drugs, including Vicodin and Xanax. His arraignment has been delayed until Aug. 9.

BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEGION: Nathan Curtis went 3 for 4, and Staples Crossing (2-0) scored four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good in a 6-3 win over Wells (0-1) at South Berwick.

Jack Cahill earned the win, allowing four hits and one run in five innings.

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Sara D’Appolonia of Yarmouth was chosen as Gatorade Maine Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year.

D’Appolonia collected 16 goals and 18 assists as a junior while helping the Clippers win the Class B state title last fall.

BASKETBALL

NBA: David Griffin’s run as general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers is over after one championship and three straight trips to the NBA finals.

Owner Dan Gilbert said Griffin’s contract will not be extended once it expires June 30.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL: Florida State converted three walks, two infield singles and a double into three runs to take the lead in the seventh inning, and the Seminoles knocked Cal State Fullerton out of the College World Series with a 6-4 win.

TENNIS

AEGON CHAMPIONSHIPS: Nick Kyrgios downplayed concerns he could miss Wimbledon after retiring because of an injury one set into his opening match in London.

Kyrgios slipped at the back of the court during the ninth game against Donald Young, with the score at 4-4.

Asked if he would be fit for Wimbledon, which starts on July 3, Kyrgios said: “Yeah, 100 percent. I mean, I’d play Wimbledon if I was injured pretty bad anyway. … Yeah, I will be playing, for sure.”

GERRY WEBER OPEN: No. 5 seed Gael Monfils was upset in the first round in Halle, Germany, by French compatriot Richard Gasquet, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Dominic Thiem, the No. 2 seed, had no difficulties with his opening match, defeating qualifier Maximilian Marterer 7-5, 6-3.

SOCCER

CONFEDERATIONS CUP: Germany’s inexperienced side was given a fright by Australia but held for a 3-2 win its group opener in Sochi, Russia.

HOCKEY

U.S. HALL OF FAME: Former Boston University coach Jack Parker and longtime NHL coach Ron Wilson will be among the 2017 induction class.

Retired NHL official Kevin Collins, three-time Olympic women’s team coach Ben Smith and 17-year NHL veteran Scott Young were also picked.

