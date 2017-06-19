The Maine Warden Service is investigating the cause of a collision between two personal watercraft on Little Sebago Lake that sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

The personal watercraft, which were rented, collided in the area of Horse Island near the Gray-Windham town line shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. All three people on board the watercraft were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Everyone was wearing life jackets and no drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved in the incident, according to the Maine Warden Service.

The operator of one watercraft, 31-year-old Adam Kelly of Illinois, had a broken leg. Also taken to the hospital was the other operator, Monica Curtin of Windham, along with her juvenile male passenger. The boy suffered minor injuries, according to the warden service.

Personal watercraft is the generic term for vehicles made by Jet Ski and other manufacturers.

Windham and Raymond rescue crews responded to the incident and launched watercraft to locate the crash and transport the three injured people.

