KENNEBUNKPORT — The crowd at the annual George H.W. Bush Golf Classic was treated with an appearance by the former president on Tuesday.

George H.W. Bush was joined by family members including former President George W. Bush at the Cape Arundel Golf Club in Kennebunkport, near the Bush summer home. The golf club has hosted the event since its inception in 2002.

Former first lady Barbara Bush and two of the Bush grandchildren were co-chair of the golf tournament this year. Actor and Maine native Patrick Dempsey and former Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant were among several celebrities who attended.

Benefits from the fundraiser go toward a hospitality home called Gary’s House in Portland. The event has raised more than $2 million to date.

