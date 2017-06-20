KITTERY — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter Campbell is back home in Kittery after seizing more than 5,000 pounds of cocaine valued at nearly $70 million.

The Campbell returned Sunday after wrapping up a two-month patrol in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Officials say the Campbell’s crew successfully disrupted three narcotics-smuggling operations.

Campbell’s crew also worked with four other Coast Guard cutters to transport an additional 4,800 pounds of cocaine and 11 suspected smugglers. During the deployment, Campbell steamed more than 12,550 nautical miles.

Cmdr. Mark McDonnell, the Campbell’s commanding officer, praised the crew for disrupting criminal networks and preventing cocaine from making it to the U.S. shore.

