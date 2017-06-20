Joan Benoit Samuelson will be honored with a plaque in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum’s Court of Honor Wednesday.

Samuelson, a Cape Elizabeth native who won the first Women’s Olympic Marathon at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, and Anita DeFrantz, Olympic medalist and International Olympic Committee member, will be the first female athletes so honored since Babe Didrikson in 1961.

“Crossing the finish line in the LA Coliseum in the first women’s Olympic Marathon was an opportunity that I had only dreamed of as a young girl,” Samuelson said in a news release. “Today, we celebrate the many women pioneers who made that moment possible while celebrating the accomplishments of women who live their dreams through access to sport.”

There are currently 58 plaques in the Coliseum’s Court of Honor.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Christin Stewart ripped a go-ahead two-run single during a three-run second inning, and the SeaWolves went on to a 6-4 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs at in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Danny Mars went 2 for 5 with a solo home run and an RBI single for the Sea Dogs (30-36), who led 4-2 going into the bottom of the second.

Relievers Sean Donatello, Bryan Garcia and Jairo Labourt combined for four hitless innings for Erie (34-36).

HIGH SCHOOL: Jason Lariviere was hired as the varsity coach at Thornton Academy, the school announced Tuesday.

Lariviere takes over for Greg Paradis, who led Thornton Academy to an 11-6 record in 2017 while serving as an interim coach.

Lariviere played at the University of Southern Maine from 1992-1995. An outfielder, he was an All-American in 1994 and 1995. He was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals and played five seasons in the organization.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Brian Howard matched his career high with 12 strikeouts in seven-plus innings, Ryan Merrill homered to start a three-run third and TCU beat Texas A&M 4-1 in an elimination game at Omaha, Nebraska.

• Brady Singer pitched seven strong innings and Austin Langworthy and Deacon Liput homered to lead Florida to a 5-1 victory over Louisville.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE WOMEN: UMaine interim coach Amy Vachon announced the addition of Kathleen Williams, a 6-5 center from Coral Springs, Florida.

Williams will join the Black Bears in the fall of 2017-18.

Williams averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks per game for Stoneman Douglas High, helping to lead her team to a school-record 28-3 mark and a district title in 2017. Williams was named to the state all-star team and earned a first team all-Broward County selection.

TENNIS

QUEEN’S: Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic slumped to straight-sets losses Tuesday in the first round of the grass-court tournament in London, a blow to their preparations for Wimbledon.

The second-seeded Wawrinka was beaten by big-serving Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (5), 7-5, with the Spanish player sealing victory off a net cord from a sliced backhand return.

The third-seeded Raonic, last year’s runner-up at Queen’s and Wimbledon lost 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) to No. 698-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis.

GERRY WEBER OPEN: Roger Federer bounced back from his first-round defeat in Stuttgart last week with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Yuichi Sugita in the opening round at Halle, Germany.

