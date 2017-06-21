LAS VEGAS — On a night that the NHL’s newest electrifying star, Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, won his first Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player, Bruins center Patrice Bergeron started to secure his legacy as one of the all-time great two-way players.

Bergeron won the Selke Trophy for the fourth time on Wednesday night, receiving the award at the NHL’s annual postseason awards show at T-Mobile Arena.

Boston's Patrice Bergeron waits for a faceoff during a March 4 game against the Devils. Winning faceoffs was just one of Bergeron's defensive contributions – and something he did more than any other player last season. Associated Press/Michael Dwyer Top award winners for 2016-17 season Hart Trophy (Most valuable player): Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) Selke Trophy (Top defensive forward): Patrice Bergeron (Boston Bruins) Norris Trophy (Top defenseman): Brent Burns (San Jose Sharks) Vezina Trophy (Top goaltender): Sergei Bobrovsky (Columbus Blue Jackets) Calder Trophy (Top rookie): Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Bergeron joined Bob Gainey as the only four-time winners of the trophy that recognizes the NHL’s best defensive forward. Bergeron paid tribute to Gainey after the Montreal great presented the award to him.

“I think it’s the way that he played the game hard and was always in the right position,” Bergeron said. “Not only him on the ice, but also him off the ice as a role model, as a person, I’ve always respected him for that. It was special to receive that award from him, because he was such an important player for the NHL.”

Bergeron also won the Selke in 2012, 2014 and 2015. He beat out Anaheim’s Ryan Kesler by a comfortable margin. Bergeron had 53 points (21 goals) and led the league with 1,089 faceoff wins last season. He also ranked first in SAT, the NHL’s stat measuring team puck possession while a player is on the ice.

McDavid’s Hart win capped a breakthrough sophomore season for the 20-year-old center, who won the league scoring title and led the Oilers back to the Stanley Cup playoffs after an 11-year absence. The former No. 1 pick beat out fellow finalists Sergei Bobrovsky of Columbus and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby.

San Jose’s Brent Burns won his first Norris Trophy as the top defenseman. Toronto center Auston Matthews easily took the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie, and Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky won his second Vezina Trophy.

Nashville’s David Poile was named the NHL’s top executive after the Predators’ first Western Conference title, and Columbus’ John Tortorella, a former UMaine player, won the Jack Adams Award as the league’s top coach.

Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson won the Bill Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Anderson left the team during the season to support his wife, Nicholle, in her fight against throat cancer, but returned to become Ottawa’s career wins leader.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.