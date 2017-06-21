AUGUSTA –– The Maine Legislature voted Wednesday to extend its working session by five days as lawmakers still face a stalemate over the state’s next two-year budget.

The extension, which required two-thirds support in both chambers of the Legislature, was easily approved in both bodies.

Lawmakers still have a host of issues besides the budget before them, including a vote on how the state will conduct its elections in 2018 after voters approved a ballot question making Maine the first state in the nation to move to a ranked choice voting system for all statewide elections.

Taxpayers will bear the cost of extending the legislative session. Lawmakers receive no pay for their overtime, however, they will be reimbursed for travel expenses and receive per diem meal allowances. The cost of travel and meals for a five-day extension would be $94,600, according to the office of the executive director of the Legislature.

Legislative staff will also remain on the clock and on the payroll.

Other measures pending in the State House include the implementation of another voter-approved law that legalized the possession and commercial sale of recreational marijuana. Also still on the table is a bill that restores the state’s tip credit to the minimum wage law. That’s also in response to a ballot question approved last November to increase the minimum wage and end the tip credit.

The vote to extend the session comes as Gov. Paul LePage increases his pressure on the Legislature to enact reforms to the way the state funds public schools and lower the personal income tax. The governor’s budget, submitted to the Legislature in January, does both things and more but Democrats and Republicans, who hold a near equal number of seats in the Legislature, have failed to find a compromise on the budget. Passing a budget is the only thing the Legislature is constitutionally mandated to achieve during its nearly six-month law-making session.

Failure by the Legislature to reach a budget deal that can be enacted by June 30 would lead to a partial government shutdown, putting thousands of state workers into limbo and without pay. The shutdown would also have widespread impacts on Maine residents, as everything from state parks to the Department of Motor Vehicles could be shuttered with no funds to cover operations.

House Speaker Sara Gideon issued a warning to lawmakers Wednesday that she intended to enforce the House rules for decorum during the wanning days of their work. The closing days of a session are usually marked by partisan passions as the Legislature frequently saves its most difficult work for last.

Among other things, Gideon said she would strictly enforce a House rule that prohibits members from taking photos or videos of themselves or each other from the floor of the House, reminding them that they voted 104-42 to support that prohibition.

“In terms of questioning the motives of each other or the character or each other, I know and really believe, that everyone of us in this chamber comes here with great convictions and that each of those matter very much and at the end of the day we probably don’t really question each other and we want to walk out of this chamber after having robust political discourse and debate and be friends,” Gideon said.

“I have asked the same things of my own caucus this morning, that we all sort of dig deep inside of us in those moments when we feel most challenged in our debate and make sure that we are not question the motives of other people, this is one area where I will be very, very strictly enforcing and interrupting members if that happens and I just want people to know that is the case.”

Gideon’s speech highlights the frustration and pressure that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are facing as they hope to avert a government shutdown while finishing other important work.

This report will be updated.

