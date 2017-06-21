NORTH ANSON — It all started in January with a kit containing four little wheels, four axles and a block of pine wood.

What emerged was a slick, miniature Pinewood Derby car complete with red and yellow flames painted on a black surface.

Cub Scout Trevor Russell, 8, of North Anson displays his entry in the 2017 World Championship Pinewood Derby competition on Wednesday. The competition is being held in Times Square in New York City. Staff photo by David Leaming Cub Scout Trevor Russell, 8, of North Anson rolls out his entry in the 2017 World Championship Pinewood Derby competition Wednesday. The competition is being held in Times Square in New York City. David Leaming/Morning Sentinel Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

It’s very fast, said 8-year-old Trevor Russell, who is headed to the 2017 World Championship Pinewood Derby on Saturday in New York City’s Times Square.

He qualified in his division after winning the local Pinewood Derby in March and then the regional competition in April in Oakland.

“I’m happy,” Trevor said. “I’m excited.”

Trevor worked with his foster parents, Gil and Caroline Prevost, at their home and studios in North Anson village, first carving and painting the 5-ounce race car, then tinkering with the wheels to achieve maximum speed.

The Pinewood Derby is sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America. Trevor entered through his local Cub Scout Pack 482 in North Anson. He is competing in the Wolf Scout category with other boys about his age.

Competition in the world championships is open to all 2017 Cub Scout Pinewood Derby finalists. Finalists are those who finished in either first, second or third place in their respective rank – Tiger, Wolf, Bear, Webelos I, Webelos II – within their local district or council championship race, according to the race website.

The competition “promotes sportsmanship, craftsmanship and competition,” according to the derby car kit.

The shape and design of the derby car are up to the participants, Gil Prevost said. He said they used a coping saw to carve out the body of the car, which can be no longer than 7 inches and no wider than 2.75 inches.

“We carved the block of wood with a saw,” Trevor said, speaking through a fat lip he got during baseball practice.

Prevost said he researched the Pinewood Derby on the internet and found a video on YouTube that said: “The Pinewood Derby is designed for the dads to teach their sons.”

“It’s kind of like a father-and-son type of thing, but it’s usually the dads that do the large part of the work,” he said.

Trevor said he learned about friction and the role that resistance can have on potential speed. He demonstrated that theory using his hands to portray two pieces of cardboard facing in different directions.

Prevost said the concept also illustrated aerodynamics: how the air affects solid objects moving through it, such as a derby car. He said they tipped the car’s wheels and bent the axles so that only three wheels actually touch the race surface, which is legal in their Prostock Division.

“There’s a lot of physics involved,” he said. “We’re cutting down on friction. Riding on three wheels cuts down quite a bit of friction.”

Prevost said the weight and the balance of the car also are important to getting good speed and a winning entry.

Prevost, 67, said he and his father made Pinewood Derby cars when he was a kid growing up in Antioch, California. The derby itself was founded in 1953 by Don Murphy, a Cub Scout master in Manhattan Beach, California. Murphy wanted to create a new father and son activity he could do with his 10-year-old son, who was too young to race in the Soap Box Derby.

The family will travel Friday to New York City for an early morning competition Saturday and a night in a hotel. Trevor said he isn’t nervous at all.

“I’m the one that’s nervous,” Prevost said.

Doug Harlow can be contacted at 612-2367 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

