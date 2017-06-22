Patriots fans likely won’t see Tom Brady tear up the sumo wrestling scene. The quarterback has been in Asia on a promotional tour and he tried his hand at the ancient Japanese sport of sumo wrestling. It was not impressive.
Tom Brady vs Sumo Wrestler. #TBAsiaTour pic.twitter.com/UtMxCPwonv
His stop in Tokyo did serve at least one purpose: We now have this fantastic picture of Brady and his son, Benjamin, wedged between a bunch of sumo wrestlers.
And then it was Brady vs. Brady.