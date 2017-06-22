KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andy Reid and John Dorsey arrived with the Kansas City Chiefs within weeks of each other, the coach and general manager given the massive undertaking of turning around a 2-14 franchise.

Reid will head into Year 5 by himself.

The Chiefs announced Thursday they had signed Reid to a contract extension, then revealed less than an hour later that they parted ways with their GM. Those were massive decisions handed down by team chairman Clark Hunt in a pair of statements on what is typically a quiet week in the offseason.

“My family and I have been very pleased by the success the franchise has sustained over the last four seasons under Coach Reid,” Hunt said. “He has already established himself as one of the best coaches in the league, and he is well on his way to solidifying a place among the all-time greats.”

It wasn’t just Reid that got the Chiefs on the winning track, though.

Dorsey arrived from Green Bay with a reputation for being a savvy scout. Over the past four seasons, he turned a roster with a few big names but little depth into one of the strongest in the league.

It still wasn’t enough to keep his job with the Chiefs.

Just like Reid, Dorsey was entering the final year of a five-year contract. But unlike his close friend, he was informed by Hunt that his contract would not be extended. So the two agreed to part ways now rather than wait until next offseason, leaving a significant void in the front office.

Hunt did not say who will handle the GM duties on an interim basis, though Reid juggled coaching and personnel decisions in Philadelphia with varying levels of success.

“This decision, while a difficult one, allows John to pursue other opportunities as we continue our preparations for the upcoming season and the seasons to come,” Hunt said.

Dorsey made many wise decisions in revamping the once-downtrodden franchise, particularly when it came to the waiver wire, but he also made numerous moves that left him open to criticism.

The large contract given to wide receiver Dwayne Bowe was a failure. The move to sign linebacker Tamba Hali to a $21 million deal was made worse by an administrative error that resulted in $4 million in additional dead money. Then there was the signing of wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, during which the Chiefs were found guilty of tampering, docked draft picks and levied a substantial fine.

Maclin was given a $55 million, five-year deal, but injuries, productivity and salary cap woes forced Dorsey to release Maclin this offseason.

RAIDERS: Quarterback Derek Carr has finalized a five-year contract extension that will keep him tied to the team through the 2022 season.

Carr tweeted that an agreement had been reached to add five years to his current rookie deal that expires after this season. The contract will be worth $125 million, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity because terms were not released.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.