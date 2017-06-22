TRACK AND FIELD

Harris wins heat, advances at U.S. championships

Isaiah Harris of Lewiston won his first-round heat Thursday to advance to the 800-meter semifinals at the U.S. track and field championships in Sacramento, California.

Harris was clocked in 1 minute, 48.09 seconds. He’ll run in the semifinals Friday; the final is scheduled for Sunday.

The top three finishers in the final qualify for the world championships in London in August.

BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEGION: Bailey Sawyer singled in Zach Ham with the winning run in the ninth inning as visiting Fayette Staples beat Wells, 2-1.

Tyler Carpenter singled in the run for Wells in the third inning. Fayette Staples tied it in the fourth on a wild pitch.

• Dante Sawyer, Leyton Bickford and Wyatt L’Heureux hit RBI singles as Bonanza of Sanford (1-2) scored six times in the first inning and held off Noble (1-2) for a 10-9 victory at Sanford.

• Dawson Gundlah drove in five runs, including a homer in a six-run second inning, as York (1-0) beat Staples Crossing (3-1) 12-5 at South Berwick.

• Cam Dube doubled home a run and scored, and Logan McCarthy added an RBI single to key a four-run second inning that helped Coastal (2-1) defeat Yankee Ford (3-2) 5-3 at South Portland.

RMSL: Kaleb Gower capped an eight-run second inning with an RBI double as Westbrook beat Fitness Factory 10-4 at Westbrook. Fitness Factory had taken a lead in the first inning on Luke Hill’s RBI double.

• Cam Brooks lined a two-run double and scored on Henry Westphal’s single as Bruno’s (4-2) opened a 6-0 lead in the first inning of a 7-5 victory against Ossipee (1-6) at Portland. Grady Black added an RBI single for Bruno’s in the fifth.

NECBL: Ryan Ramiz singled home John Trousdale to break a 6-6 tie in the seventh inning as Mystic (5-5) slipped past the Mainers (2-10) 7-6 at Sanford. Sanford had tied the game in the fifth when Ryland Kerr scored on the front end of a double steal.

FOOTBALL

EX-COACH DIES: Frank Kush, the fearsome coach who transformed Arizona State from a backwater football program into a powerhouse, died at 88.

Kush was 176-54-1 with the Sun Devils from 1958-79. His teams won two Border Conference and seven Western Athletic Conference titles.

MOTORSPORTS

INDYCAR: Driver Mikhail Aleshin was held up in France by immigration issues and won’t arrive back in the United States in time for practice Friday at Road America in Elkhart, Wisconin.

The IndyCar race at the rural road course is Sunday.

TENNIS

TEAM TENNIS: Maria Sharapova will return to competitive tennis in July for two World Team Tennis matches.

Sharapova recently returned to the WTA Tour after a 15-month doping ban. She is skipping Wimbledon because of an injured left thigh that prevented her from competing in qualifiers.

HARNESS RACING

DRIVER DIES: Herve Filion, the Hall of Fame harness racing driver who retired in 2012 with a then-North American record of 15,179 victories, died at age 77.

Born in Angers, Quebec, Filion, came to the United States in 1961 and was the North American victory leader 16 times, earning his first title in 1968 and last in 1990. He had career earnings of $88.4 million.

– Staff and news service report

