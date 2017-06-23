Nevada’s Dean Heller became the first Senate Republican to announce his opposition to the health care bill.

“In this form, I will not support it,” he told a news conference in Las Vegas on Friday. “This bill … is not the answer. It is simply not the answer. … It’s going to be very difficult to get me to a yes.”

Later in the news conference, Heller held up a copy of the bill and said, “This is the bill that I’m voting for on Tuesday … I will be voting no.”

LIVE on #Periscope: Press conference with Sen. Dean Heller and Gov. Brian Sandoval https://t.co/kuCAklxR0G — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) June 23, 2017

This story will be updated.

