Nevada’s Dean Heller became the first Senate Republican to announce his opposition to the health care bill.
“In this form, I will not support it,” he told a news conference in Las Vegas on Friday. “This bill … is not the answer. It is simply not the answer. … It’s going to be very difficult to get me to a yes.”
Later in the news conference, Heller held up a copy of the bill and said, “This is the bill that I’m voting for on Tuesday … I will be voting no.”
