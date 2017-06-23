Gospel symposium. Free. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Gorham, redeemermaine.org. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

Drop-in meditation class on enhancing our kindness and improving relationships. $10. The Yoga Center, 449 Forest Ave., Portland. meditationinmass.org/loving-kindness, 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Youth concert. Choir of over 30 voices from Burke, Virginia. South Freeport Congregational Church, 98 South Freeport Road. Free. 7:30 pm. Sunday. southfreeportchurch.com/free-youth-choir-concert.html.

Free half-day Vacation Bible School. South Freeport Church, 98 South Freeport Road. southfreeportchurch.com/vacation-bible-school1.html. 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday.

Service of comfort and hope. Monthly evening service of contemplation where anyone may come into the sanctuary for reflection and prayer. Last Wednesday of each month. First Parish Congregational Church. 12 Beach St., Saco. firstparishsaco.org/ci/mf/pages/view/church3343, 7-7:30 p.m.

Matthew Fox speaks on science and spirituality. $20 advance, $25 at door. First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. matthewfox.org/coming-events/lecture-science-spirituality-portland-me. 8 p.m. Friday.

To submit an item for the Religion Calendar, go to MaineToday.com and click on the calendar tab.

