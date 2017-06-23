The Portland Sea Dogs pounded four home runs, including one from new guy Michael Chavis, as Portland beat the Harrisburg Senators 9-2 Friday night at Hadlock Field.

Chavis made his Double-A debut by hitting a home run to lead off the second inning. Tzu-Wei Lin, Jeremy Barfield and Jake Romanski also homered.

Kevin McAvoy (2-5) picked up the win with six innings of four-hit ball. He allowed two runs, both unearned.

Chavis, a Red Sox first-round draft pick in 2014, went 2 for 4 with a walk. He was the designated hitter. Top prospect Rafael Devers played third base and was 1 for 5.

The Sea Dogs improved to 32-36, while the Senators dropped to 30-41. The two teams play again at 6 p.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated.

