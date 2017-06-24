ROCKLAND — A young woman accidentally shot herself in the abdomen Friday night in St. George, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
Deputies arrived on the scene about 11 p.m. and found that Amber Kinney, 22, had suffered a gunshot wound. Her live-in boyfriend, Sam Ryan, 21, reported he was asleep and awoke to the sound of the gunshot.
Deputies administered first aid and Kinney was transported to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, where she was in stable condition.
Deputies investigating the incident determined that Kinney had picked up a loaded 9 mm handgun and it had accidentally discharged into her abdomen, according to the sheriff’s office.