KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna said Saturday that he’s out of sorts mentally, feeling “anxious” and “weird.” And that’s why he was unavailable to pitch Friday.

Manager John Gibbons didn’t use Osuna when the Kansas City Royals scored four runs in the ninth off three relievers to win, 5-4. Gibbons said Osuna was “just not feeling well.” He didn’t elaborate.

Osuna said through an interpreter before Saturday’s game that he feels “great physically” but not “mentally.” He added that he’s “a little bit anxious, a little bit weird. I feel like I’m not myself right now.” He said he’s never before experienced the sensation during his career.

Osuna, 22, has 19 saves this season and is the youngest player in major league history to record 75 saves.

ATHLETICS: Oakland promoted infielder Franklin Barreto from Triple-A Nashville and placed infielder Chad Pinder on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.

Barreto, 21, is considered the top prospect in Oakland’s farm system. He hit .281 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 68 games with Nashville.

Barreto was acquired in the Josh Donaldson trade from Toronto after the 2014 season.

He started at second base and batted seventh against the White Sox.

RANGERS: Pitcher Martin Perez was placed on the 10-day disabled list after injuring the thumb on his non-pitching hand in an accident at the team hotel, the latest setback for a depleted Texas rotation.

The team said Perez ripped off the fingernail and broke a bone at the tip of his right thumb when he caught it in the hinge of a door Thursday night in New York. The roster move was made retroactive to Friday, and infielder-outfielder Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

Perez is 4-6 with a 4.70 ERA in 15 starts this season. He joins fellow Texas starters Cole Hamels, Andrew Cashner and A.J. Griffin on the DL.

Hamels is set to be activated Monday night, so Yu Darvish could take Perez’s next turn on regular rest Wednesday.

WHITE SOX: On the day his No. 56 jersey was retired, former Chicago star Mark Buehrle gave a 4-plus-minute tribute to the organization with which he spent 12 of his 16 seasons and the fans who supported him.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said the 38-year-old Buehrle, who was flanked by his wife, two children, mother and father at the 30-minute ceremony. “I really can’t put it into words how I feel. … It’s a special day.”

Buehrle received a four-wheeler and pickup truck among several gifts. His 9-year-old son, Braden, sang the national anthem before his 8-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, threw out the first pitch. An oversized “56” was stenciled in the dirt behind second base.

